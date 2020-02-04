|
Kyle Butler
Abilene - Kyle Butler went to be with our heavenly Father on January 23, 2020. A visitation will be held at Elmwood Funeral Home on February 8th from 10-11:30 a.m. followed by a graveside service at Elmwood Memorial Park at 2:30 p.m.
Kyle was born on July 11, 1950, to Earnest Butler and Leora Dill. He graduated from Abilene High in 1968. A very devoted employee, he first worked for Abilene Casket Company, and was later employed with the City of Abilene's janitorial services. After years at the water department, he transferred to the Abilene Police Department until his retirement in 2010. He loved his job and took great pride in it. He also gained a huge second family with APD.
Kyle was an extremely talented and creative man who enjoyed gardening, cooking, upholstering, refinishing furniture, painting, building models of all kinds, working puzzles, and completing large cross stitch pieces that look like paintings. He loved beautiful things and was an avid collector of colorful glass dishes, china, antiques, figurines, coins, and family memorabilia. His most famous and elaborate collection was the Christmas village he meticulously created each year filling his dining and living rooms. He enjoyed sharing details of every house, shop, train, boat, and tiny accessory with everyone.
Kyle faithfully attended Pioneer Drive Baptist Church. He loved participating in holidays, birthdays, and family dinners and often brought his famous coconut meringue pie or a jalapeno pie to spice things up a bit. He was also a devoted son and caregiver for his mother for many years before her death. Most of all, Kyle was a kind soul. He was a true neighbor who took time to build others up with encouraging words and wisdom. He prayed for people. He loved all of us and we love him dearly.
Kyle was preceded in death by his father Earnest Ivan Butler, stepmother Ruby Lee Butler, mother Leora Dill, brother Ronny Wayne Butler, and nephew Ernest Wayne Butler.
Kyle is survived by stepsisters Charlotte Taggart and husband Dean Taggart of Abilene, and Myrna Joy McClinton Lee of Morgan Hill CA; nieces Vickie Donnelly of Hawley TX, Julie Griswold of Pueblo CO, Joy Taylor and husband Don Taylor of Abilene, June Marshall of Los Angeles CA, and Cedar Lundgren and husband Erik Lundgren of Duluth MN; nephews Ronny Lee Butler and wife Donna Butler of Moore OK, Scott Butler of Clyde TX, Jim Taggart and wife Kelli Taggart of Phoenix AZ; and a vast number of great, great great, and great great great nieces and nephews.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020