1/1
Kyle Valentine
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kyle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kyle Valentine

Abilene - Kyle Valentine, 31, of Abilene, passed from this life on Monday, October 19, 2020 in Abilene.

Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Beltway Park Church, 4009 Beltway South, Abilene, with David McQueen and Randy Turner, officiating. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.

Kyle was born on April 14, 1989 in Abilene to Victor and Melissa (Chittum) Valentine. He attended Cooper High School and graduated in 2007. While in school, Kyle was involved in various athletics. He excelled on the football field as well as running track. However, his passion was longboarding.

He later attended Narrow Gate Foundation in Tennessee where he was able to pursue biblical training, personal discipleship, and new life skills. Kyle loved the Lord. He was a member of Beltway Park Church. He has been a resident of Abilene most of his life.

Kyle was preceded in death by his grandparents, Judy Chittum, Lorna Tomlin, Bill Valentine, and Archie Gibson.

Kyle is survived by two daughters, Emma Grace and Lua Jane Valentine both of Abilene; his parents, Vic and Melissa Valentine of Abilene; one sister, Sydne Valentine of Abilene; his grandparents, Debbie Minter and Leon Chittum both of Abilene; his great-grandfather, Larry Tomlin of Tyler, Texas; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Family suggests memorials may be made to Narrow Gate Foundation, www.narrowgate.org/give , "In memory of Kyle Valentine". Please designate the gift by checking the box located in the "Dedicate my donation in honor or in memory of someone".

Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-2232
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hamil Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved