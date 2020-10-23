Kyle Valentine
Abilene - Kyle Valentine, 31, of Abilene, passed from this life on Monday, October 19, 2020 in Abilene.
Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Beltway Park Church, 4009 Beltway South, Abilene, with David McQueen and Randy Turner, officiating. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
Kyle was born on April 14, 1989 in Abilene to Victor and Melissa (Chittum) Valentine. He attended Cooper High School and graduated in 2007. While in school, Kyle was involved in various athletics. He excelled on the football field as well as running track. However, his passion was longboarding.
He later attended Narrow Gate Foundation in Tennessee where he was able to pursue biblical training, personal discipleship, and new life skills. Kyle loved the Lord. He was a member of Beltway Park Church. He has been a resident of Abilene most of his life.
Kyle was preceded in death by his grandparents, Judy Chittum, Lorna Tomlin, Bill Valentine, and Archie Gibson.
Kyle is survived by two daughters, Emma Grace and Lua Jane Valentine both of Abilene; his parents, Vic and Melissa Valentine of Abilene; one sister, Sydne Valentine of Abilene; his grandparents, Debbie Minter and Leon Chittum both of Abilene; his great-grandfather, Larry Tomlin of Tyler, Texas; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Family suggests memorials may be made to Narrow Gate Foundation, www.narrowgate.org/give
, "In memory of Kyle Valentine". Please designate the gift by checking the box located in the "Dedicate my donation in honor or in memory of someone".
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
