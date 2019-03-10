|
|
L.A. Covey
San Angelo - L.A. Covey, 81, died Friday, March 8, 2019 at his home. Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00pm Sunday at the Christian Village Pavilion in San Angelo. A memorial service will be held Tuesday morning at Gillespie Baptist Church in Knox County. Visitation will begin at 10:00 with the service following at 11:00.
L.A. was born in Callahan County on July 27, 1937 to John Covey and Nola Robertson Covey. He graduated from O'Brien High School and attended one year of college. He married Nelda Pearl Hodges on August 15, 1955 and they had one daughter, Trudy Lynn. After Nelda's death on October 21, 1958, he married Eva Irene Brooks on May 1, 1960 and they have four children. L.A. was a mechanic working on everything from cars to aircraft. He was a pilot and shared his joy of flying with family and friends.
He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in San Angelo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jerry Covey and sister Nelda Lusk.
He is survived by his wife of the home and children: Trudy Hunt and husband David of Abilene, Greg Covey and wife Gaylynn of Stephenville, Ava Covey of San Angelo and John Covey and wife Jenn of Rye, Colorado; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Donations in memory of L.A. can be made to Cal Farley's Boys Ranch, 600 SW 11th Ave, Amarillo, TX, 79101-3228.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 10, 2019