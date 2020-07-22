La Vonda Word
LaVonda Vern Word, age 66, went home to be with the Lord on July 15, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, July 24 from 6pm to 8pm at North's Funeral Home, 242 Orange Street in Abilene. Funeral services will be held at 10 am Saturday at North's with burial to follow at Abilene City Cemetery with Rev. Iziar Lankford and Rev. Andrew Penns officiating. Pallbearers will be Diamond Gary, Tre'Von Gary, Daveon Johnson, Quae'Sean Hill, Cedric Word and Greg Lowry. Honorary Pallbearers will be Michael Don Word, "Lil" Michael Word, Gerald Bennett, Jevon Booker, David Bennett, Gy Parker, Stephon Dixon, Raheem Townsend, Thamon Booker, Anthony Collins, and Wendell Williams.
LaVonda was born on April 15, 1954 in Abilene to Geraldine Elizabeth Henry Word and was a graduate of Abilene High School. She continued her education at Cisco Junior College where she received her degree in Education. LaVonda worked for the Abilene Independent School District for 25 years. After her retirement she became a homemaker devoting herself to her children, grandchildren, family and friends. She was avery caring, loving and nurturing person who was very family oriented. LaVonda was always the life of the party.
Lavonda was preceded in death by her mother, Geraldine E. Word; sister, Janice Gaye Bennett; brothers, Harold "Pete" Word, Ronald Clifton Word and grand daughter Shanice Saschet Word Mack.
She is survived by her longtime companion and love of her life, Bobby Joe Lowry; children Stephanie Word(Anthony), Heather Collins(Anthony) and Cedric Word(Glenda); step children, Gregory Lowry and (Cynthia) and Daphne Sims; grand children, Shambriel, Diamond, Tre'Von, Geralyn, Taniece, Daveon, Rhaelon, Legaci, Trinti, Sha'Kiya, Quaesean, Eliah, Sydney(Niko), Shacoya, Bakiya, Aubria, Jamail, Dont'e, Paige, Jordan, King and Princess. Condolences for the family may be left at www.northsfuneralhome.com
.