Lana Jan "YaYa" Earle
Weinert - Lana Jan "YaYa" Earle, 57, a longtime resident of Weinert, TX, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 10:00a.m., Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, Weinert with Rev. Dan Bullock officiating. Services are under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Haskell.
Lana was born January 5, 1962 in Fortuna, California to Judy Y'vonne Cox and Charles Ralph Hicks. She married Marty Earle on October 6 1994 in Clovis, NM. Her favorite thing was being a mom and grandma. Lana enjoyed fishing and mowing the lawn. She was a phenomenal cook.
She is survived by her husband Marty Earle of Weinert; daughter, Jalenn Earle of Lubbock; three sons, Daniel Earle and wife Jordan of Knox City; Jarett Earle and wife Maegan of Weinert, and Jody Earle of Weinert; two granddaughters, Jovi Blu Earle of Weinert, and Emri Elyse Earle of Weinert, grandson, Emmett Daniel Earle of Knox City; parents, Charley and Allana Hicks of Anson; three sisters, Jo Miller of Lubbock, Cambie Lemmond of Baird, and Michelle Hanna of Abilene; two brothers, Chris Hicks of Kaufman, and Alan Casey of Abilene; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her mother Judy Y'vonne Cox.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Lana's name to: Hendrick Hospital, and the .
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 11, 2019