Lane Jackson
Shep - Lane Jackson, 68, of Shep, Texas went home to be with the Lord on September 9, 2020.
Lane was born in Bronte, Texas to Hershel and Avo Jackson on December 10, 1951. He graduated from Blackwell High School and went on to play football for Alpine State University. He married his high school sweetheart, Donna Stevens, on October 3, 1970 now nearing their fifty-year anniversary. He coached for years before entering school administration and retiring from education as school superintendent at Veribest ISD. Throughout his career, he earned many accolades including winning two state football championships with three state appearances at Highland High School. He shared a lasting bond with many of his athletes and fellow coaches that has stood the test of time. While working as school superintendent, he was honored to serve on the State University Interscholastic League Waiver and Review Board. Lane was active in his church and served faithfully in the Emmaus community. Lane found joy serving his Lord and Savior. He was a devoted husband to his wife, a wonderful father to his boys, and loved his grandchildren and cherished the time spent with them.
Lane was preceded in death by his parents, Hershel and Avo. Lane is survived by his wife, Donna Jackson of Shep, two sons, Lenny Jackson of Longview, Danny Jackson and his wife Tracey of Shep, one brother, Frank Jackson and his wife Charlotte of Wingate, three nephews, Scotty Jackson of Robert Lee, Kevin Jackson of Wingate, and Jamey West of San Angelo, two nieces, Amber Davis of Dallas, and Kasey Coker of Muleshoe, and seven grandchildren, Zach, Luke, Tucker, Jett, Emily, Owen, and Troy. Pallbearers will be Scotty Jackson, Kevin Jackson, Zach Jackson, Luke Jackson, Tucker Jackson, and Jett Jackson.
Visitation will be held at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene, TX from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Sunday, September 13, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at Wylie United Methodist Church, 3430 Antilley Rd., Abilene, TX, Monday, September 14, at 10:00 am with Rev. Jeff Hatcher officiating. Graveside services to follow at Shep Cemetery.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
.