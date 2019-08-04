Services
Weathersbee-Ray Funeral Home
111 N. McKinley
Rotan, TX 79546
(325) 735-2255
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Weathersbee-Ray Funeral Home
111 N. McKinley
Rotan, TX 79546
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LaNeta Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LaNeta Jane Young

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LaNeta Jane Young Obituary
LaNeta Jane Young

Roby - LaNeta Jane Young, 82, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 in Abilene. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, August 5, 2019, at the Weathersbee-Ray Funeral Home in Rotan. Burial will be in Roby Cemetery, under the direction of Weathersbee-Ray Funeral Home.

LaNeta was born in Fisher County to George Hale and Lizzie (Lee) Young on December 17, 1936.

She was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church in Roby and served as secretary for a time. LaNeta graduated from Roby High School. After graduation she went to work for Midwest Electric Cooperation in Roby and worked in the office for thirty-six years. LaNeta had a ready smile and a happy heart.

LaNeta was preceded in death by her parents; five sisters, Virginia Gibson, Thara Terry, Georgie Fay Young, Peggy Rollans and Linda Griffin.

Survivors include one sister, Reba Moore of Abilene, one brother, Herbert Young and wife Nancy of Abilene, and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Memorials in her honor may be made to the First United Methodist Church, PO Box 486, Roby, Texas 79543.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LaNeta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weathersbee-Ray Funeral Home
Download Now