LaNeta Jane Young
Roby - LaNeta Jane Young, 82, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 in Abilene. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, August 5, 2019, at the Weathersbee-Ray Funeral Home in Rotan. Burial will be in Roby Cemetery, under the direction of Weathersbee-Ray Funeral Home.
LaNeta was born in Fisher County to George Hale and Lizzie (Lee) Young on December 17, 1936.
She was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church in Roby and served as secretary for a time. LaNeta graduated from Roby High School. After graduation she went to work for Midwest Electric Cooperation in Roby and worked in the office for thirty-six years. LaNeta had a ready smile and a happy heart.
LaNeta was preceded in death by her parents; five sisters, Virginia Gibson, Thara Terry, Georgie Fay Young, Peggy Rollans and Linda Griffin.
Survivors include one sister, Reba Moore of Abilene, one brother, Herbert Young and wife Nancy of Abilene, and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Memorials in her honor may be made to the First United Methodist Church, PO Box 486, Roby, Texas 79543.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 4, 2019