Lanny Loyd Perry, 79, passed away at his home in Mulberry Canyon on July 2, 2020.



He was born October 23, 1940, in Merkel, TX, the son of Loyd and Lela (Bush) Perry.



Lanny was a 1959 graduate of Merkel High School and lifelong Taylor County resident. After high school he attended Abilene Christian University where he earned a degree in Range Management, played baseball, was in the Sub-T-16 Fraternity. During college Lanny worked for Paymaster in Abilene, and the Bureau of Land Management in Colorado during the summers. After ACU he began his 45-year career with Cargill Animal Nutrition, that was once ACCO Feeds and Quaker Oats. He traveled across the state of Texas the majority of his career as a sales representative and territory manager for the Abilene district. During his career with ACCO Feeds he was recognized for his contribution in developing the show feed category known as ACCO Showmaster. Lanny was heavily involved as a volunteer in the agriculture field. He served as the president of the Taylor County Sheep & Goat Association, was a superintendent of the West Texas Fair and Livestock Show for several years, he was a 4-H Club leader and awarded Friend of 4-H and the Silver Leaf award, and was involved for many years with the Texas Amateur Quarter Horse Association. He also served 18 years on the board of directors for the Blair Water Supply, being elected secretary and president during this time.



Lanny was preceded in death by his parents, Loyd and Lela, and an infant sister Norma Catherine. He is survived by one son and two daughters; Lance Perry (Linda) of Merkel, Laci Burns (Matt) of Brownwood, Lynsi Musselman (James) of Albany. Nine grandchildren; Landon Perry (Alex), Lane Perry (Sarah), Eric Burns, Laken Perry, Luke Perry (Darbi), Logan Perry, Weston Burns, Mae Musselman, and Elizabeth Musselman. Three great grandchildren; Eden Perry, Londyn Perry, and Levi Perry. He is also survived by one sister, Larose Arrington, of Abilene, a nephew and two nieces, and several cousins.



Graveside services will be held on Saturday, July 11 at Rosehill Cemetery in Merkel, TX at 10:00 a.m.



Visitation will be Friday, July 10 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Starbuck Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in memory of Lanny Perry to the Merkel Area Historical Museum or to the Merkel Cemetery Association.









