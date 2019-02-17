|
|
Laquita "Pitsy" Broyles
Throckmorton, TX
Laquita Joy "Pitsy" (Noles) Broyles, 89, a longtime resident of Throckmorton, TX, passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 2:00p.m., Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, Throckmorton with Rev. Mike McKinney officiating. Burial will follow services at the Throckmorton Cemetery under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Throckmorton.
Laquita was born January 27, 1930 in Throckmorton, Co., TX, to Vane (Hibbits) and Charlie Raymond Noles. Her daddy called her his little Pitsy Patsy Poo thus leading to her nickname "Pitsy". She lived in Marlin, TX until her husbands death in 1965, where she returned to be near her parents. In 1968 they moved to Baton Rouge, LA with her sister Wanda. That is where she got her Beautician's License. Pitsy and her family later moved back in 1969 and she went to work in Mary Lou Harvick's Beauty Shop. In 1977 she opened Pitsy's Beauty salon where she worked until her retirement.
She is survived by her two daughters, Brenda Rankin and husband Ricky Bob of Throckmorton, and Joy Ann Martin and husband John Ike of Graham; 6 grandsons; 14 great-grandchildren; 3 great great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Vane and Charlie Noles; husband, Oby Broyles; son, Oby Ray Broyles, Jr.; daughter, Debra Daniels; two brothers, Wayland Noles, and C.R. Noles; sister, Wanda Alexander; and grandson, Stephen J Martin.
Memorials can be given in Pitsy's name to the Throckmorton Cemetery Association.
Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.smithfamilyfh.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Feb. 17, 2019