Larry Carpenter



Buffalo Gap - Larry Don Carpenter, 79, of Buffalo Gap, passed away at his home on Sunday, March 24, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. A graveside service will be held at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery of Abilene on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with a family fellowship meal to follow at the View Baptist Church, 250 Boyton Road in Abilene. Arrangements under the direction of Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut Street.



Larry was born on June 24, 1939 to Owen and Elsie Carpenter in Abilene. He graduated from high school in 1957 and joined the U.S. Navy, where he spent 20 years, retiring in 1977. He was a proud member of the View Baptist Church and enjoyed spending his time watching his granddaughters play softball.



Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Owen and Elsie Carpenter. He is survived by three sons. Don Carpenter and wife Twyla of Water Valley, Texas; Dwain Carpenter and wife Lalena of Midland; and Burl Blosser and wife Jodi of Abilene; four grandchildren, Travis Carpenter, Garrett Carpenter and Saydee and Reagan Blosser; two brothers, Doug Carpenter and wife Theda of Buffalo Gap and Jack Carpenter of Abilene; sister Jean Wood of Abilene and many nieces and nephews.



Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com. Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary