Sweetwater - Larry E Casto passed into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on May 20, 2020. Funeral service will be conducted by McCoy Funeral Home at Blackwell Cemetery with burial to follow on Saturday, May 23 at 10 o'clock a.m. Brother Matt McGowen will officiate. Pallbearers are Cy Casto, Kel Casto, Ty Casto, Sumner Wingo, Kevin Burwell and Jacob Burwell.
Larry was born Dec. 21, 1943 in Cumberland, Maryland to Elmer and Phyllis Casto, the second of eight children. As a young boy, the family moved to Volga, West Va., where he grew up. His life as a young man was spent between home and his two sets of grandparents' farms helping with all the chores associated with farm living.
Immediately after high school graduation in 1961, Larry joined the US Air Force, serving in the US and overseas. He was a true patriot, a devoted American, loving and supporting his country all of his life. After his discharge from the Air Force at Avenger Field 683rd Aircraft Control and Warning Squadron. Sweetwater, Larry met the love of his life, Glenda, at Catching's Drug Store. In the 1970's, he operated Larry's Tire Center and his customers became lifelong friends. Following a 25 year career with Chevron Oil Co., he retired in 2006.
Larry was a member of Trinity Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher. He enjoyed any job he could do to help maintain the church. Larry was a man of God and never doubted who his Savior was.
One of the great joys of his life was coaching his sons and other boys in Farm league and Little league for many years. Until his health declined, Larry enjoyed fishing with his sons and buddies, yard work, woodworking and spending time with his family and beloved grandchildren, whom, according to him, were the best in the world. For many years, he and 3 of his buddies met for breakfast twice a week and of course, solved many world issues. One of his favorite pastimes was to sit on his back porch bench and watch his "wildlife backyard theater" as the critters came up to feed and pass through.
Preceding him in death were his parents, grandparents and two brothers, Elmer and Donald. Larry is survived by his wife and best friend, Glenda of 56 years; sons Larry Jr. and wife Amy of Dallas, Chris and wife Tonya of Sweetwater; grandchildren, Cy Casto and wife Kelsey of McKinney, Kel Casto and wife Courtney of Austin, Charlotte and Ava Casto of Dallas, Ty Casto of Lubbock and Kristen Wingo and husband, Sumner of Amarillo. Also, two sisters Martha Carr and husband Don, Melba Black and husband Rick, a brother Troy, all of Buckhannon, West Virginia; a brother Wayne and wife Cindy of LaPorte, Pennsylvania and a brother Ivan and wife Angelina of El Paso; many nieces and nephews, and extended family who were all special to him. If desired, memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, Sweetwater, The Deacons Fund, 1503 Santa Fe Ave, Sweetwater TX 79556. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 21 to May 22, 2020