Abilene - Larry Joe Deaver, 80, of Abilene, passed away on April 5, 2019. A service honoring his life will be Monday, April 8th, 2019 at 12:30 pm in the chapel at Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut St. There will be a visitation with the family at the funeral home on Sunday from 2-3:30 pm.



Larry was born in Palo Pinto County, Texas on August 25, 1938 to William Henry and Evelyn Ione Shaffer Deaver. He lived the majority of his early years in Breckenridge. He joined the army and served his country honorably for several years. He married his first wife, Pat, and they were blessed with two children Larry Jr. and Eve. Larry worked in construction and sales and has lived in Abilene since 1968. Larry met Eva Darlene Morris on July 4th, 1969 and 26 days later they married and their love continued for 50 years until his passing. Larry was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Pat and a brother Bill Deaver. Larry is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Eva Darlene Deaver. He is also survived by his son Larry Joe Jr. of Beaumont, a daughter Eve McLendon of Abilene and a son Allen W. Deaver of Austin, seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and sisters, JoAnn Kale and Janice Fisher. He will be greatly missed by all of his extended family and friends.



The family requests that donations be made in honor of Larry to www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org/Donate. Condolences to the family may be offered online at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com.