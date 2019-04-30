Services
Edwards Funeral Home
211 Pine Street
Ranger, TX 76470
(254) 647-1133
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Home
211 Pine Street
Ranger, TX 76470
Funeral service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Lake Leon Baptist Church
Interment
Thursday, May 2, 2019
3:30 PM
Elmwood Memorial Park
Abilene, TX
Dr. Larry Lyonal Cunningham Dds Sr.


1942 - 2019
Dr. Larry Lyonal Cunningham Dds Sr. Obituary
Dr. Larry Lyonal Cunningham Sr. DDS, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Funeral service will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the Lake Leon Baptist Church. Dr. Cunningham will be interred the same day at Elmwood Memorial Park in Abilene, Texas at 3:30 PM. The family will receive friends at Edwards Funeral Home 211 Pine, Ranger, TX on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 6-8 PM.

Larry Lyonal Cunningham was born on November 23, 1942 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina to Larry Jack Cunningham and Geneva Huddleston Cunningham. He graduated from Hardin Simmons University and then went on to dental school at the Baylor College of Dentistry. Larry opened the Horizon Dental Chain in 1980 in and near the Metroplex. He later retired on his Ranch in Ranger. After a few years of mowing he bought a small dental practice in Ranger until his real retirement in 2015. On January 8, 1979 in Denison, TX Larry married the love of his life, Glinda Stewart, they enjoyed 40 years of marriage. He was a family man who loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He also was a member of Lake Leon Baptist Church, the American Ostrich Association, and the American Dental Association.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Glinda Cunningham; children, Dr. Larry Cunningham Jr. and wife, Emily, Amy Meece, Chad Cunningham, Robbi Chapman and husband, Davy, and Portlan Tune; brother, Barry Cunningham and wife, Kathy; sister, Beverley Cunningham; 12 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchilden; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.

For those making memorial donations, the family suggests Lake Leon Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.edwards-funeral-homes.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 30, 2019
