Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Adams-Graham Funeral Home
Anson, TX
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Anson High School Auditorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Moore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Moore Obituary
Larry Moore

Hodges - HODGES--LARRY MOORE, 64, of Hodges, Texas passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Larry was a graduate of Hardin-Simmons University with a BA in music. He served in law enforcement for 28 years, 16 as the Sheriff of Jones County. He recently retired to spend more time with his family. Larry was an active member of the "World Famous" Cowboy Band, served with the Jaycees, and volunteered his time as a DJ for local events. He was predeceased by his mother and father, Wilda (Bagley) and Voy Moore, his sister Barbara, and brother Gary.

Surviving are his children Teddy (Kim) Moore, Katlyn Moore, his sister Diedra(Rusty) Morris, and grandchildren Jase and Hallie Moore.

Service: Wednesday, July 3rd at 2pm at Anson High School Auditorium. Visitation set for Tuesday, July 2nd from 6 -7:30pm at Adams-Graham Funeral Home in Anson, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Larry Moore to Big Country Law Enforcement Association (PO Box 821, Anson, TX 79501) and Hardin-Simmons University Cowboy Band Foundation (Box 16100, Abilene, TX 79698).
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.