|
|
Larry Moore
Hodges - HODGES--LARRY MOORE, 64, of Hodges, Texas passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Larry was a graduate of Hardin-Simmons University with a BA in music. He served in law enforcement for 28 years, 16 as the Sheriff of Jones County. He recently retired to spend more time with his family. Larry was an active member of the "World Famous" Cowboy Band, served with the Jaycees, and volunteered his time as a DJ for local events. He was predeceased by his mother and father, Wilda (Bagley) and Voy Moore, his sister Barbara, and brother Gary.
Surviving are his children Teddy (Kim) Moore, Katlyn Moore, his sister Diedra(Rusty) Morris, and grandchildren Jase and Hallie Moore.
Service: Wednesday, July 3rd at 2pm at Anson High School Auditorium. Visitation set for Tuesday, July 2nd from 6 -7:30pm at Adams-Graham Funeral Home in Anson, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Larry Moore to Big Country Law Enforcement Association (PO Box 821, Anson, TX 79501) and Hardin-Simmons University Cowboy Band Foundation (Box 16100, Abilene, TX 79698).
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 29, 2019