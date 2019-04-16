|
Larry Richard LeMay, Sr.
Eula - Larry Richard LeMay, Sr. passed away on his ranch near Eula Texas on Sunday, April 14, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Potosi Cemetery under the direction of Bailey Howard Funeral Home of Clyde. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Larry was born on 7 June 1944 in Abilene, Texas to Homer Richard LeMay and Ida Ruth Greenway LeMay. Larry spent his youth in the Elmdale community east of Abilene where his family had a country store. He attended Elmdale school and graduated from Eula High School. He worked for years for the Lone Star Gas Company before spending the majority of his life as a rancher on the family land near Eula, Texas. He increased his holdings until he had over a section of farm and grazing land. Larry served on the board of the Eula School. Larry also sold used farm equipment from his shop in Elmdale across from the site of his childhood home and the old family store. Although he was slowed down by heart and back problems, Larry remained active on the ranch until the end.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters; Lucile Foster and husband Charles; and Lois Faye Ranne and husband Charlie.
Survivors include: Son Richard LeMay and wife Roxanne or Albany, Texas; daughter Susan Jones and husband Chris of Taylor, Texas; grandson Will LeMay; granddaughters Gracie LeMay, Katelyn McIntire and husband Mike, Sadie Jones; great granddaughter Paisley McIntire; two nephews Steve Foster and wife Marsha of Toano, Virginia and Dr. Doug Foster and wife Suda of Tucson, Arizona; niece Sondra Long and husband Billy of Allen, Texas.
Online condolences may be made at www.baileyhowardfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 16, 2019