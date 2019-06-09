|
|
Larry Wayne Carlile
Abilene - Larry Wayne Carlile 69, of Abilene, Texas died Tuesday May 21, 2019 at Hendrick Hospice Care. A memorial Service will be held at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery At Abilene, Texas at 10:00am Friday June 14, 2019. Under the direction of Girdner Funeral Home Abilene Texas.
Larry was born January 29, 1950 in Abilene to Bernard and Pat Carlile. He attended schools in Abilene. After School he joined the Navy Seabees and went to the South Pole. After his service he worked and later owned the family business Key City Oilfield Construction. He later worked for numerous oilfield companies. Larry would hunt and fish, but his love was golf and continued his golfing as long as his health allowed him.
He is survived by two children: Lonnie Carlile (AME) and Stephanie Potter of Abilene. Two sisters June Carlile and LaDonna Longtin (Thomas) of Tyler, Tx and one brother Ronny Carlile (Pam) of Lake Cormorant, Mississippi. Seven grandchildren: Kaiden Carlile, Autumn Carlile, Summer Stark (Ricky), Kasey Bland (Cullen), Jordan Lopez, Riley Potter, Brady Potter. Four great grandchildren: Suaye Ramos, Jeter Stark, Kinley Bland, Colson Bland as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents. We would like to give many thanks to Hendrick Hospice Care and all the Doctors and nurses at Hendricks Medical Center.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 9, 2019