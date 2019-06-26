Services
Abilene - LaSharon Bright- Johnson, of Abilene, Texas, born on October 5, 1941 in Merkel, Texas, to the late Doris Wetsel-Bright and the late Travis Velvin-Bright, passed away at age 77 on June 5, 2019. LaSharon graduated from Abilene High School in 1960. She was an Office Supervisor of accounts at MHMR Mental Health Services until retiring in 2000. LaSharon was preceded in death by her brother, Derald Bright. She is survived by her daughter, Kristi Johnson Miles; grandchildren, Cutter Justin Moore, Alisha Violet Moore, and Rider Kanyon Miles; and great-grandchild, Jaxon Allen Moore. Friends and family members may attend the celebration of life, officiated by Andrew Hollinger, on Saturday, June 29 at 1:00 p.m. at Elmdale Baptist Church, 233 Elmdale Rd. South, Abilene. Girdner Funeral Home is handling arrangements, 141 Elm St, Abilene, (325) 676-5000.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 26, 2019
