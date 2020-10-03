1/1
Laura Garcia
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laura Garcia

Anson - Laura Garcia, of Anson, TX passed away on October 1, 2020 in Abilene, TX.

Laura was born in Stamford, TX to Jose and Guadalupe "Lupe" Garcia on August 19, 1959. She attended Stamford High School and graduated in 1977. Laura met her husband, Sopriano "David" Garcia at her parents 25th Wedding Anniversary celebration. They married on August 17, 1985 in Stamford, TX. They were happily married for 35 years. Laura worked as a case worker for the Texas Department of Human Services and retired in 2014 after 27 years.

Laura was an avid cook and baker, a loving woman devoted to her family, and entertaining her family and friends. Laura enjoyed spoiling her nieces and nephews, traveling, plants, and listening to David play his music. She was well known for her contagious laugh.

Laura is preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Guadalupe, and her brother, Robert Garcia. She is survived by her husband, Sopriano "David" Garcia; brother, Joe Garcia Jr. and wife, Dolores, brother, Margo Martinez, and wife Yasmin, of San Antonio, 5 nieces and 6 nephews.

A Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Tankersley Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, October 5, 2020 at St. Ann's Catholic Church will Father Joseph Kurumbel officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Tankersley Funeral Home.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tankersleyfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tankersley Funeral Home - Stamford
807 S. Columbia
Stamford, TX 79553
325-773-2721
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tankersley Funeral Home - Stamford

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved