Laura Garcia
Anson - Laura Garcia, of Anson, TX passed away on October 1, 2020 in Abilene, TX.
Laura was born in Stamford, TX to Jose and Guadalupe "Lupe" Garcia on August 19, 1959. She attended Stamford High School and graduated in 1977. Laura met her husband, Sopriano "David" Garcia at her parents 25th Wedding Anniversary celebration. They married on August 17, 1985 in Stamford, TX. They were happily married for 35 years. Laura worked as a case worker for the Texas Department of Human Services and retired in 2014 after 27 years.
Laura was an avid cook and baker, a loving woman devoted to her family, and entertaining her family and friends. Laura enjoyed spoiling her nieces and nephews, traveling, plants, and listening to David play his music. She was well known for her contagious laugh.
Laura is preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Guadalupe, and her brother, Robert Garcia. She is survived by her husband, Sopriano "David" Garcia; brother, Joe Garcia Jr. and wife, Dolores, brother, Margo Martinez, and wife Yasmin, of San Antonio, 5 nieces and 6 nephews.
A Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Tankersley Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, October 5, 2020 at St. Ann's Catholic Church will Father Joseph Kurumbel officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Tankersley Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tankersleyfuneralhome.com
.