Laura Lee White



Anson - LAURA LEE WHITE, 47, died Monday, August 24, 2020, in Abilene. She suffered from a liver disease. A memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 29,2020 at the Anson Church of Christ, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home.



Born November 20, 1972 in Englewood, Colorado, Laura was a daughter of Larry and Linda (Coffey) White. She attended schools in Northhampton and graduated from Klein Oak High School in Spring, TX. Laura attended her freshman year at ACU and her sophomore year at Harding University. She worked for many years for Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Texas in the insurance and medical administrative fields. Laura was a member of the Anson Church of Christ.



Laura enjoyed a love of music and sports and always cheered for the Cowboys. Her outgoing personality yielded her many friends and she always had a soft spot for those with special circumstances.



Laura is survived by her son, Ayden of Anson; a brother, Michael White (and wife, Dina) of Sugarland; one nephew, Talon White; her parents, Larry and Linda White of Anson. She is also survived by these loving aunts and uncles, Rowland and Bettye Sue Foster, Wayland and Jimmie Coffey, Mary Hopkins, Dorothy Coffey, and David and Brenda Coffey; and a host of beloved cousins.



She was greatly loved and will be greatly missed. We draw comfort knowing that she is safe in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.



Family visitation will be 1:00 - 1:45 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Anson Church of Christ fellowship hall.









