LaVerne Blair Lambert
Abilene - LaVerne Blair Lambert died peacefully on Monday, April 8, 2019 in Abilene at the age of 91.
LaVerne is survived by two daughters, Peggy Morris and husband Gary of Abilene, and Marilyn Smith and husband Tom of Abilene, and her "Bonus Daughter," Brenda Follis of Abilene; a brother, Parker Blair and wife Peggy of Brock; and sister Janice Spears of Gun Barrel City. She was blessed with seven grandchildren: Carole Boyle and husband Bryan of Waco, Scott Morris and wife Jeanine of Brooklyn, NY, Cory Morris of Roswell, New Mexico, Randal Ross and wife Carrie of Brady, Paul Smith and wife Tera of Midland, Mark Smith and wife Michelle of Fayetteville, Arkansas, David Blair Smith and wife Blair of Austin, along with 14 beloved great-grandchildren: Jacob Johnson and Andrew Boyle, Rex, Ryder, and Emory Ross, Wesley and Beau Morris, Makenna, Micah and Mailey Kay Smith, and Hayden, Kelton and Luke Smith and Brooke King.
LaVerne was born on Sunday, January 1, 1928 to Gladys and Lonnie Blair in the community of Delk, Texas. She graduated from Hawley High School in 1945. She married Truett Lambert in Abilene on December 12, 1944. She moved to California to join Truett as he was in the Navy during WWII. She worked for Wells Fargo Bank there.
Her primary devotion was as a partner with Truett in the ranching business in Hamby. She was a long-time faithful member of First United Methodist Church in Abilene and of the Harvesters Sunday School Class. She was active in the Abilene Woman's Club and GRQ Investment Group for many years.
Previously, she had been an Insurance Underwriter for Perry Hunter Hall Insurance and conducted insurance seminars across the state. She was known for her patience, kindness, and quick wit. She was an encourager to her children and grandchildren, urging them to pursue their goals. She wrote her autobiography, "In My House" in 2003, dedicated to her grandchildren.
Visitation for LaVerne will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 12 at First United Methodist Church, 202 Butternut St. in Abilene, with burial to follow at Hawley Cemetery.
Memorials may be sent to First United Methodist Church, 202 Butternut Street, Abilene, Texas 79602; or to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, JDRF 26 Broadway, 14th floor, New York, NY 10004, www.2jdrf.org.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019