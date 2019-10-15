|
|
LaVerne Boyd Williams
Abilene - Mrs. LaVerne Boyd Williams, age 79, of Abilene, TX passed away Monday morning, October 14th, 2019, at Abilene Regional Hospital.
LaVerne was born March 23rd, 1940, in Abilene, TX, daughter of the late Rube and Flora Boyd.
LaVerne was in the 1958 class of Abilene High School. She attended Texas Women's University where she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Art and Art Education. She was active in the Abilene Beta Sigma Phi sorority chapter. LaVerne worked with husband, Charlie managing family businesses in dry cleaning and aviation. As mother and grandmother, "Mom" and "Grandmother" was her children's and grandchildren's biggest fan.
LaVerne is survived by her husband of 56 years, Charlie Williams; son Bill Williams, daughter Jill Williams, daughter and son-in-law Karen and Wendell Carroll; grandchildren, Scottie Mendez III, granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Allison and Darren Gri?n, Nathan Carroll, and Taylor Mendez; great grandson, Weston Gri?n; sisters Gayle Strange of Celina, TX sister Jan Dillingham of Keller, TX, sister and brother-in-law, Susie and Dr. Vernon R. Nesmith, DDS, MAGD of Wichita Falls, TX; brother and sister-in-law Bill and Jacklin Boyd of Allen, TX. She will also be missed by nieces, nephews, extended families and many friends.
LaVerne led by example showing those around her how to love and show compassion.
The family will receive friends from 5-7pm at North's Funeral Home, 242 Orange St., Abilene on Thursday, October 17th.
Funeral Services will be on Friday, October 18th at 2pm at North's Funeral Home with burial at the Elmwood Memorial Park, 5726 US Highway 277 S, Abilene.
Condolences may be expressed online at northsfuneralhome.com
In lieu of ?owers, the family asks donations be made to the West Texas Rehab Center or the Salvation Army.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019