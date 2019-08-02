Services
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
1928 - 2019
Laverne Chalker Obituary
Laverne Chalker

Colorado City - Laverne Chalker, 91, went to be with her Lord and Savior, she passed away at a nursing home in Odessa on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

Laverne was born on June 9, 1928 in Big Spring, Texas to the late Everet and Latrice Taff Henderson.

Laverne was a graduate of Loraine ISD, and almost everybody knew her from the 22 years that she spent working as a Note Teller for City National Bank in Colorado City, which is where she met her husband Bobby as he was making a deposit for work in 1949.. Laverne was a proper lady and a devout Christian, serving her lord as a life-member of Calvary Baptist Church, where she helped to teach Sunday-School for over 40 years. Laverne was a loving and caring mother and grandmother, always making sure to make it to as many of her children's and grandchildren's events as she could while they were growing up. She especially enjoyed their visits and family get-togethers where she got to cook, as she was the best cook, always making her food from scratch and never from a box or a can. Laverne was a member of the Garden Club in Colorado City and an avid Bridge player. In her spare time enjoyed playing 42, Bridge, and any other card, domino, or board games that her family and friends wanted to play. Her legacy of the love of God and family are a memory that her family will cherish forever.

Laverne is survived by her 2 sons, Glenn Chalker and his wife Linda of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Andy Chalker and his wife Lynne of Midland. She is also survived by her grandchildren Andrea Bubert and husband Patrick, Cherly Metcalfe and husband Justin, Jennifer Pierce and husband Rhett, Lynsey Billings and husband Greg, Chad Chalker, Colton Chalker, Garrett Chalker, Maureen Wilson and husband Lane, Tricia Yates and husband Kenny, and Anne Savill husband Paul, as well as by great-grandchildren Matt, McKenzie, Patrick, Morgan, Cameron, Rachael, Abe, Ella, Finley, Shepard, Lydia, and Conley. Several nieces, nephews, and dear friends also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents Everet and Latrice Henderson, by her husband Bobby Chalker in 2015, and by a sister Janell Moore.

A funeral for Laverne will be held at Calvary Baptist Church on Monday, August 5th at 10:30 am with Pastor Paul Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Loraine Cemetery.

The family will be present at Kiker Seale Funeral Home on Sunday, August 4th from 5-7 pm for a visitation.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a contribution in her memory to Calvary Baptist Church or to a .

Those wishing may share a memory by visiting www.kikerseale.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 2, 2019
