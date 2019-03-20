LaVerne Jackson



Formerly of Abilene - Laverne Jackson was born on September 18, 1932 in Ardmore, Oklahoma to Robert and Fritz Goins. LaVerne met Don Jackson in the eighth grade. They were married in 1952. Don remained her beloved husband for 66 years. They had two children, Karen and Phil.



LaVerne graduated from Ardmore High School in 1950 and attended Abilene Christian College from 1950-1952. She later finished college and graduated from Abilene Christian University in 1994.



As a "stay-at-home" mother, LaVerne stayed very active in various roles throughout her life: wife, mother, secretary, piano teacher, VBS director in Silver Spring and Annapolis Maryland, teacher for Ladies Bible class in Maryland and Texas, tour guide for Historic Annapolis Society, volunteer for several organizations including Christian Homes and the Caring Ministry - both in Abilene Texas. LaVerne was always active in the church including the Silver Spring Church of Christ and Annapolis Church of Christ in Maryland, and the Highland Church of Christ in Abilene Texas.



LaVerne was preceded in death by her parents and by her husband, Don. She is survived by daughter Karen Collins and her husband Elmo; son Philip Jackson and his wife Kathy; 4 grandchildren: Dorothy Andreas, Christopher Collins, Megan Howard, and Shelby Jackson; and 8 great-grandchildren: Samuel and Benjamin Andreas, Henry and Owen Howard, and Kayleigh, Avery, Paige and Braden Collins.



A service honoring LaVerne's life will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 1:00 pm in the chapel at Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut St. A visitation with the family will begin at noon prior to the service. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.pbfuneralidrectors.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the at www.alz.org/donate.