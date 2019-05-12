Laverne Lowrie



Abilene - Laverne Lowrie, 86, of Abilene passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 in Abilene.



A graveside funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 11 AM at the Elmwood Memorial Park. A visitation will take place at Elmwood Funeral Home from 10 to 11 prior to the service.



Laverne was born on August 7, 1932, in Shackleford County to the late Virgil Sanders and Lessie Gray Sanders. She graduated from Albany High School in 1949. Laverne married James Paul "Jim" Lowrie on August 18, 1953 and were blessed with 59 years of marriage until Jim's passing in 2013. She retired from Southwestern Bell Telephone company after 34 years of service. Laverne enjoyed quilting, shopping and spending time with her friends. She was a member of Broadview Baptist church.



Laverne is survived by her brother, Wayne Sanders and wife Vicky of Del Rio; sister, Peggy Kelly and husband Ennis of San Angelo; numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and dear friends.



Laverne was also preceded in death by a daughter, Paula Lee Lowrie. Published in Abilene Reporter-News on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary