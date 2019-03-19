Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Elmwood Memorial Park
LaVernne Williams Obituary
LaVernne Williams

Abilene, TX - LaVernne Williams died Sunday, March 17, 2019 in Lubbock, Texas.

Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., in Elmwood Memorial Park with Dr. Jeff Reid officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene.

LaVernne was born November 15, 1927 in Brownwood, Texas to Lewis P. and Edith Mae Williams. A graduate of Haskell High School, she attended Draughon's Business College.

LaVernne was a member of Pioneer Drive Baptist Church.

She began her lifelong career in the insurance industry in 1945 at Emmette Chandler Insurance. In 1949 she was employed by The Trinity Companies of Dallas for 43 years.

Throughout her life she was an active member and leader of her community professional insurance organizations. She was a charter member of The Insurance Women of Abilene where she served in many positions including two terms as president. She was also active in the Federation of Insurance Women of Texas until her retirement. She chaired various committees and, in several offices, including the presidency in 1975-76. After retirement, she volunteered at The Grace Museum and for The West Texas Council of Governments.

In 1994 she began working part-time for Cooksey and Company where she remained for several years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Edith Mae Williams; brother, David (Jack) Williams; sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Bob Bruce; a great nephew, David Lee Evans.

LaVernne is survived by two nephews, Scott Williams of Dallas, Greg Bruce of Lubbock; niece, Lindsay O'Rourke of Abilene; two great nieces, Krystal Nutt and Megan Walker both of Dallas; great nephew, Michael Castillo of Salem Oregon; three great great nieces, Lily Castillo, Gracyn Nutt and Avril Castillo; two great great nephews, Nathan Nutt and Jaidon Castillo.

Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 19, 2019
