Lawlis "Yates" Sipe



Trent - Lawlis "Yates" Sipe, 90, of Trent, TX passed from this life to his heavenly home on September 16, 2020 in Abilene. He was born May 25th, 1930 in Merkel, Tx to Fay Emmitt "Sandy" Sipe and Sarah Lawlis Sipe. He was the oldest of 5 children. He attended school in Noodle, Tx. He joined and served in the Army and then returned home to start a farming operation in 1950. He started farming with a three row Farmall H Tractor. The farming operation grew to over 3500 acres of cotton, wheat and milo. In addition to farming he ran a cattle operation of approximately 400 head. His operation was scattered across Taylor, Nolan, Fisher and Jones Counties. He was active in the Farmers Union once flying to Washington DC to give farmers a voice. Farming was his passion and if asked he would say he didn't regret all the hard work and hours in the field and would do it all over again. He also served on the Trent School Board for several years.



He was preceded in death by his parents Sandy F.E. and Sarah Sipe, Sister Oretha Caffey and brother Lowell Frank Sipe



Yates is survived by daughter Cresta Mitchell and husband Eddie of Sweetwater, son Mac Sipe and wife Cindy of Merkel, and daughter Rebecca Copeland and husband Mark of Trent, sister Bonnie Stevens of Garland and Sue Stoker of Abilene, grandchildren Brain Paul Mitchell of Trophy Club, Courtney Shelton and husband Brian of Trophy Club, Britt Sipe and wife Buffy of Rotan, Chad Sipe and wife Shay of Abilene, Chance Copeland of Trent, Chelsea Miller and husband James of Sweetwater, Ashlei Adams and husband Sloan of Merkel, Sarah Copeland of Trent, great grandchildren Angelyn Mitchell, Bailey Shelton, Parker Shelton, Kallin Sipe, Madi Sipe, Kade Corn, Kloe Corn, Hays Sipe, Swade Sipe, Aspen Adams, Rylan Copeland, Kinley Copeland, J. Monster Miller, Maverick Miller and Maddox Miller and many nieces, nephews and extended friends and family.



Services will be held at the First Baptist Church of Merkel on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Visitation will be at Starbucks Funeral Home in Merkel, Tx on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 6:00 - 7:00 PM. Pallbearers will be the grandsons and grandson in laws. Honorary Pallbearer is long time employee Tony Aguinago.



In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the West Texas Rehabilitation or the Trent Cemetery Fund.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store