Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home
5701 Highway 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 698-2200
Lawrence Gaston
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home
5701 Highway 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home
5701 Highway 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
Lawrence Eugene "Jolly" Gaston


1926 - 2019
Lawrence Eugene "Jolly" Gaston Obituary
Lawrence "Jolly" Eugene Gaston

Abilene - Lawrence Eugene Gaston, AKA "Jolly", 93, of Abilene, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10am on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in the Elliott-Hamil Chapel of Faith, located at 5701 Hwy 277 South with burial following in Elmwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends for a visitation from 6 to 8pm on Wednesday evening at the funeral home.

Lawrence was born on March 1, 1926 to James Arthur and Nina Mae Gaston in Buffalo Gap, where he also grew up. He served in the US Coast Guard during WW II in the Pacific. He married Gladys Marie McKee on June 8, 1947. After returning to the area, he worked for the Abilene Fire Department for 23 years. He loved square dancing and for a time was president of the Wagon Wheel Square Dancing Club. He was also an avid runner and ran every day, which turned into walking in his later years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, and his youngest daughter, Kathleen Elaine.

Survivors include his sister, Jean Pace of Montana; daughter, Gloria Johnson of Plano; son, David Gaston of Abilene; grandchildren, James Gaston of Abilene, Erika Johnson of California, and Jennifer Odenwelder and husband Ely of Midland; and one great grandchild on the way.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Buffalo Gap Volunteer Fire Department.

You may view and sign the guestbook at www.elliotthamilfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 5, 2019
