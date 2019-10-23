|
|
L.C. "Sonny" Dillard
Tuscola - L. C. "Sonny" Dillard at age 73 went to be with the Lord on October 18, 2019 at Baylor Scott and White, Temple. He was surrounded by his loving family at the time of his passing.
Please join the family in a celebration of a true cowboy in your boots and jeans on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 1:30pm in the Tuscola Community Center, 1202 Turner, Tuscola, services are entrusted to Fry~Smith Funeral Home, Tuscola. A visitation will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 5 to 7pm at the funeral home in Tuscola.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019