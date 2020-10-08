Lee Dixon Woolley
Paris - Our father and our Papa Lee Dixon Woolley passed away in Paris Texas at the age of 80 on October 6, 2020 after a courageous fight with a lengthy illness. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am at Fry- Gibbs Funeral Home on Saturday October 10th. Graveside service and burial will follow at Providence Cemetery.
Dick as he was known to friends and family was born in Carlton Texas on August 12, 1940. He was raised in Fort Davis Texas and attended and graduated from Fort Davis High School. He then attended and received his business degree at Sul Ross University later receiving his master's in finance from Southern Methodist University.
As a young man he fell in love with Sandra Sue Williams and soon after marrying the young couple took off on risky adventure, with little in their pockets, leaving family and friends to move across the great state of Texas to Cisco Texas, where Dick started a lifetime career in the banking industry. He rose quickly from a teller position to President of the First National Bank in Cisco in which he served as President of the bank for over 30 years. At the time of accepting the position of President of First National Bank of Cisco he was the youngest bank president in Texas at age 32. Dick loved Cisco and West Texas and gave willingly his time and leadership skill serving on over 20 boards of communities, colleges, and hospitals, usually serving on multiple boards of directors at once.
Dick loved his wife and his family fiercely they were the most important part of his life. He also loved his ranch and after he retired from the bank, he enjoyed many years working on his farm and making lifelong friends in the cattle and ranching business.
Dick was a gentle, loving man with a huge heart. He loved people, never met a stranger, had compassion for all, and was always fair and just in his dealings. He had a great sense of humor and taught his family how to laugh during our accomplishments and in our short comings. He set an example to his children what a husband, father and grandfather should be.
Dick was preceded in death by his mother Beatrice Woolley; brothers Bryan Woolley and Mike Woolley; and sister Linda Woolley Shelton. Among survivors are his loving wife Sandra Woolley: sons Audie Woolley and his wife Allyson of Birmingham, Michael Woolley and his wife Miyoko of Boston and Tokyo, and daughter Janice Woolley Gibbons and her husband Mark Gibbons of Paris Texas; grandchildren Adam, Alexander, Jacob, Emme, Sarah, Daniel, Matthew, Luke, Hannah, Kaise, Noah, Annie and Mary Grace and sister Sherry Woolley Bartlett of San Angelo.
A special sincere thank you to the nurses and doctors at Paris Regional Medical Center and OnCall Home Health for the excellent loving care they provided to our dear Papa during his time with them.
The family welcomes donations to WISE as an expression of sympathy instead of flowers. WISE is the Woolley Institute for Spoken-Language Education. WISE is a 501 not for profit organization dedicated to teaching deaf children with cochlear implants and hearing aids to speak. www.wise4al.org
or mailing address 2305 Montevallo Road Birmingham AL 35233.
Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.fry-gibbs.com
