Lee Roy Nauert
Stamford - Lee Roy Nauert, age 88, of Stamford, Texas was reunited in heaven with his wife of almost 49 years, Ruby Nauert on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Ericksdahl with Rev. Richard Strait officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethel Lutheran Church Cemetery under the direction of Tankersley Funeral Home.
Lee Roy Nauert was born April 14, 1931, in Haskell County, the son of Herman and Ella Nauert. He attended school in Sagerton, TX until his freshman year when he enrolled in Stamford High School where he graduated in 1948. He continued his education at Texas Lutheran College in Seguin, TX. Lee Roy was a military veteran and began serving in the National Guard in Stamford in the 36th infantry division. He did his basic training at Fort Bliss in El Paso, TX in 1952. Lee Roy had never been out of Stamford until he left to go for basic training.
Lee Roy married Ruby Gray on October 2, 1965 at Grace Lutheran Church in Abilene, TX. In 1972 the Nauert's purchased Peerless Cleaners in Abilene, TX. Lee Roy served as the president of the Dry Cleaners Association in Abilene for several years. The couple purchased a farm in Funston and a ranch near Nugent in 1980, where they lived until moving to Stamford in 2007.
He was preceded in death by his wife in 2014; his parents; a sister, Wanda Lene Ressmann; and a brother, Leland Nauert and nephew, Sammy Nauert.
Lee Roy is survived by his sister, Faye Maroney and husband Bill of Victoria, TX; sister-in-law, Becky Nauert of Stamford, TX; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Memorials may be sent to: Interim Homecare and Hospice at 4400 Buffalo Gap RD., Abilene, TX 79606 or Bethel Lutheran Church, % Tena Tankersley, P. O. Box 828, Stamford, Texas 79553
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019