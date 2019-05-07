Services
Higginbotham Funeral Home
219 West Roberts Street
Gorman, TX 76454
(254) 734-2272
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Higginbotham Funeral Home
219 West Roberts Street
Gorman, TX 76454
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Higginbotham Funeral Home
219 West Roberts Street
Gorman, TX 76454
Lee Wynogene Smith Obituary
Lee Wynogene Smith

Gorman - Lee Wynogene Smith, passed away, Sunday, May 5, 2019. Wynogene was born March 10, 1919 to Luther Franklin Cunningham and America Azilee (Pearcy) Cunningham. She was married to Travis Smith until he passed away on November 7, 1998. Wynogene was a homemaker and a member of the Church of Christ.

She is survived by two daughters, Debra Selman and husband Jack of Georgetown, Texas, and Barbara Smith of Eastland, Texas; One sister, Glenda Silvertooth of White Oak, Texas; Four grandchildren, Kelly Shupp of Paris, Texas, Casey Shupp of Joshua, Texas, Jenny Camero and husband Manuel of Hutto, Texas, and Jaret Selman and wife Brittany of Georgetown, Texas; and five great grandchildren, Christopher Shupp, Austin Shupp, Derek Camero, Whitney Camero, and Luke Camero.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Travis Smith; three sisters, Jolene Gilliland, Juanita Guy, and Jane Cunningham.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday May 8, 2019 at Higginbotham Funeral Home in Gorman.

Visitation will be at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday May 8, 2019 at the Higginbotham Funeral Home in Gorman.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on May 7, 2019
