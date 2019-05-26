|
|
Leeanore "Lee" Stone Cowan
Abilene - Leeanore "Lee" Stone Cowan, 86 years old, of Abilene passed away on May 23, 2019.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, and the funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, both at The Hamil Family Funeral Home on Buffalo Gap Rd. in Abilene, Texas. Graveside services will follow at the Rule, Texas cemetery.
Lee was born in Nacogdoches County, Texas to Mart and Linda Stone on July 31, 1932. She graduated from O'Donnell High School in West Texas. She then received her Diploma of Nursing from Hendrick School of Nursing in 1953. Lee married James Elbert Cowan in 1955 in Amarillo, Texas. Over the years, she worked as a registered nurse as time allowed as she was a wonderful full-time mother raising four daughters. Lee has been a member of Pioneer Drive Baptist Church since 1960. She was a member of Queen Esther Chapter Order of the Easter Star.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, one sister, and her husband. She is survived by her daughters, Donna (Robert) Williamson, Joni (Michael) Wagner, Cheryl Underwood, and Karen (Pete) Mitchell, brother Bill (Ada) Stone and sister Neena Davis, nine grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to her favorite charities and the .
Lee's family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Abilene Chapter of , Ann Sasse, and Amanda Alvarez.
Online condolences may be submitted to www.hamilfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on May 26, 2019