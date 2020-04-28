|
Lela Bowles
Rule - Lela Bowles, 93, passed away, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Rule, Texas. A Graveside Service will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Rule Cemetery in Rule, Texas, with Bro. Scott Hensley officiating, under the direction of Haskell Funeral Home, 2 Avenue D. Condolences may be made at www.haskellfuneralhometx.com.
Lela was born May 8, 1926 in Loraine, Texas to Ted and Lula Compton LeFevre. She married Billie Bob Bowles on December 22, 1945 in Colorado City, Texas. Lela attended Beauty School in Abilene and worked in Loraine from 1944 to 1967, when she and Billie Bob moved to the Rule Community. She was a member of the Rule First Baptist Church as well as one of the beloved "Golden Girls." She was a homemaker that loved sewing, painting, quilting, cross-stitching, crocheting and was a fabulous cook. Lela was a perfectionist and made sure her work was perfect.
Lela was preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Lula LeFevre; husband, Billie Bob; and a sister, Neysa Beights.
She is survived by sons, Billie Carroll Bowles and wife Joy of Waco and Donnie Mack Bowles and wife Pam of Rule; grandchildren, Brandon Bowles and wife Darlene, Michelle Perry and husband Gerald, Keith Bowles and wife Amy, and Nathan Bowles; great-granchildren, Tristan Perry, Talynn Perry, Tenley Perry, Derrick Alvarado, Dylan Alvarado, Braden Bowles, Addyson Bowles, and Gunnar Bowles; sisters-in-law Frances Smith and Ann Ingram; nieces Traci Biles and Renee Lamb; and her bird Charlie.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to First Baptist Church of Rule, 1001 Union Avenue, Rule, Texas 79547 or Hendrick Hospice, 1651 Pine Street, Abilene, Texas 79601.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020