Lela Downing
Abilene - Lela Mae McClelen Downing, of Abilene, Texas, left this world peacefully at home at the age of 80, on June 4, 2020.
Lela was born in Beeville, Texas in 1939. She graduated from A. C. Jones High School in 1957. After graduation, she attended Durham Business College in Corpus Christi, Texas. Upon completion of her program in Corpus, she moved to Abilene in 1959. She spent her entire career as a legal secretary. Lela worked for George Jones Attorney at Law for over 50 + years and retired in 2018.
Lela is survived by her sister, Betty Lou McClelen Elder, and her husband, Jack Elder of Beeville. She was blessed with love and care from her "special" daughter, Tammy Stoneham, of Abilene and her pride and joy granddaughter, Darby Jo Stoneham, of Dallas. She leaves behind one niece, Debra, and seven nephews, Kenny, Jeffrey, Richard, Steven, Larry, Doug and Greg.
Lela was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Ruby McClelen; brother, Thomas Andy McClelen and her sister, Joyce Marie McClelen Searcy.
A memorial celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut Street, Abilene, Texas. Visitation will be begin at 1:00 pm.
Lela will be laid to rest on Saturday, June 20th, 2020 at 10:30 am in Beeville, Texas, at Beeville Memorial Park. All friends and family of Lela's are invited to attend. A light meal will be provided at the Adams Street Church of Christ for all to share fellowship and remembrances of our loved one.
Whether you knew her as "Granny" or "IIIIIEEEE" or just "Lela", you knew she loved you!! She spent her free time reading and listening to books that her and her sister would trade back and forth. She enjoyed cross stitching and watching her favorite tv shows, especially Aggie football. Lela never missed the special times of her family and friends with cards for all those occasions!!! And her family will Never forget our "Lela cake"!!!
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 12, 2020.