Rising Star - Lela Mary Shults 94 of Rising Star Texas passed away January 5, 2020 at her home. She was attended by Elizabeth Lee and Mari Tolbert.

Graveside Service will be 2:00 P.M. Tuesday January 7, 2020 at Rising Star Cemetery officiated by Reverend Terry Simmons.

Lela was born October 3, 1925 in Palo Pinto Texas to William G. Abernathy and Maria G. (Gaines) Abernathy. Lela Mary married Bob Shults May 5, 1944 in Palo Pinto, Texas. She and Bob resided in Rising Star, Texas and she was a member of First Baptist Church

Left to cherish her memories are her children Mari Katherine Tolbert of Rising Star and William Shults of San Marcos, Texas. Grandchildren, Kristopher Wheat, Krystal Brogden, Staci Michelle Shults and Christopher Lee. Numerous great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

Lela was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Bob.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
