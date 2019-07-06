|
Leland Nauert
Stamford - Leland Paul Nauert was born December 9, 1929, in Sagerton, the son of Herman and Ella Nauert. He was baptized on April 13, 1930, which began his lifetime of faith which was completed when he met his Savior face to face on July 3.
Leland married Becky Rosenquist on July 19, 1952, in Ericksdahl. He was a military veteran, having served as a military policeman during the Korean War while stationed at Forts Sill, Hood and Sam. He worked for the gas company and a laundromat and drove a truck before enjoying an 11-year teaching career at Stamford during the 1950's and 60's. He served as a trustee for the Stamford school district, and on many other boards.
A lifelong farmer, he and Becky bought the Eager Feed Mill in 1983, which, with their sons as partners, became known as Four Star Agricenter. However, the most important thing in Leland's life was his family and his faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Wanda Lene Ressmann; a son, Sammy Nauert; and a granddaughter, Monica Solis.
Leland is survived by his wife, Becky; a daughter, Vicky Solis, and her husband, Ralph; sons Lynn Nauert and wife, Robin, and Tony Nauert and wife, Teresa, and 1 daughter in law Leigh Nauert; 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Faye Maroney and husband, Bill, of Victoria; brother, Lee Roy Nauert; 6 nieces, 3 nephews and many friends.
Visitation will be Friday, July 5, from 4 until 5:30 pm at Tankersley Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at Bethel Lutheran Church in Ericksdahl at 10 a.m on Saturday, July 6, with burial following at the Bethel Lutheran Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers are grandsons Shiloh Solis, Aaron Nauert, Nathaniel Nauert, Hayden Nauert, Landon Nauert, Tyler Nauert, Tannon Nauert and Trey Nauert.
Honorary pallbearers include Nathan Huysman, Nathan Copeland, Blake Greer, Rick Stover, Lupe Alvarado, and Jacob Wendeborn.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 6, 2019