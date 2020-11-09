1/
Lenora Davis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lenora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lenora Davis

Abilene - Lenora Frances Davis, 92, of Abilene, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2020. She was born on March 14, 1928 in Merkel to Luther and Bessie Vinson.

Visitation will be Tuesday, November 10, from 5 pm until 7 pm at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Rd. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Wednesday, November 11 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home with Bro. David Cason officiating. Entombment will follow at Elmwood Memorial Park.

Lenora married W.T. Bill Davis in Abilene on September 21, 1945. She worked for the Abilene Independent School District in the Food Services Department as a cook for 26 years. She was the Senior Partners Vice President in 1999 and 2000; RSVP Community Volunteer of the Year, 2000; she won the Abilene Food Service "Heart of the Program" Award in 1988 and 1999; won the Texas State Food Service "Heart of the Program" award in 1992 and 1993; and was the President of the Police Auxiliary in 1964 and 1971.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Frances Lynn Davis, brother Gene Vinson, and sister Lois Harrison.

Lenora is survived by her beloved sons Luther "Bill" Davis and wife Sue, and James "Jim" Davis and wife Paula. She also has four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, as well as two more great-grandchildren on the way.

Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-2232
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hamil Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved