Lenora Davis
Abilene - Lenora Frances Davis, 92, of Abilene, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2020. She was born on March 14, 1928 in Merkel to Luther and Bessie Vinson.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 10, from 5 pm until 7 pm at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Rd. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Wednesday, November 11 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home with Bro. David Cason officiating. Entombment will follow at Elmwood Memorial Park.
Lenora married W.T. Bill Davis in Abilene on September 21, 1945. She worked for the Abilene Independent School District in the Food Services Department as a cook for 26 years. She was the Senior Partners Vice President in 1999 and 2000; RSVP Community Volunteer of the Year, 2000; she won the Abilene Food Service "Heart of the Program" Award in 1988 and 1999; won the Texas State Food Service "Heart of the Program" award in 1992 and 1993; and was the President of the Police Auxiliary in 1964 and 1971.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Frances Lynn Davis, brother Gene Vinson, and sister Lois Harrison.
Lenora is survived by her beloved sons Luther "Bill" Davis and wife Sue, and James "Jim" Davis and wife Paula. She also has four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, as well as two more great-grandchildren on the way.
