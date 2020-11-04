Leon RinardAbilene - Leon Earl Rinard, 97, of Abilene passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, in Abilene.A funeral service will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 at 2 PM at the Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel, 5750 US HWY 277 South, Abilene, Tx, 79606. Interment will follow at Elmwood Memorial Park.Leon was born on September 15, 1923 in Rhodes, Iowa to the late Wesley C. Rinard and Vallie Pearl Hoy Rinard. He retired as a SMSGT from the USAF after 26 years of dedicated service. After he retired from the Air Force, he worked many years for Bunkley Electric. Leon was a member of St. James United Methodist Church and a Master Mason.Survivors include his daughter, Janet McCowen and husband David of Abilene; his grandchildren, Mollie Steiwig and husband, Craig of Ft. Worth and Emily McCowen and husband J. Ross Simmons of Midland, TX; and great-grandchildren, Chloe and Carly Steiwig, Coleman and Camdyn Simmons.He was also preceded in death by his wife, Dee Rinard and a son, Michael Rinard.