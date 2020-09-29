Leon Smith
Abilene - Leon Smith of Abilene passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020. at his home with family by his side. Funeral Services will be held Friday October 2, 2020 at 2:30pm at the North's Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor William Thompson officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday October 1 from 6-8pm at North's Funeral Home.
Leon Smith was born to Jim Thomas "J.T." Smith and Floyda Mae Brown on March 9, 1963. Adopted by R.L. and Ophelia Brown at the age of 9. Leon received his primary education from Abilene Public Schools graduating from Abilene High. He loved watching Sports and westerns, and he dedicated 35 years to the Abilene Country Club.
He married Stephanie Ruth on July 3, 2006. and the 2 would spend 14 loving years together.
He is proceeded in death by his Father; Jim Thomas " J.T." Smith, his mother Floyda Mae Smith, his Adoptive father; R.L. Brown Sr., grandparents, Floyd and Zettela Brown, brothers; Floyd Lee Smith, Isaiah Smith, Benny Lee Smith, Benjamin Franklin Smith, Adoptive brothers, L.C. Brown, Sylvester "Pops" Brown, R.L. Brown Jr., and David Brown, sisters; Alice Mae Smith, Stella Mae Smith, Dorthy Louise Smith, and Adoptive sister, Emma Jean Hankins.
Left to cherish his memory are; his wife, Stephanie Ruth Smith of Abilene, Adoptive mother, Ophelia Brown, children; Lakisha Smith, Chris Moses, and Antonie Rashaw. Three brothers, James T. Smith, Raymond E and Gene A Brown, his sisters are Faye V. People (William), Catherine Lawrence, and Sarah L. Brown. 11 grandchildren, aunt, Mattie Berry, "Special Nephew" Robert L. Lawrence (Cassandra), and a host of other nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.
Online condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com