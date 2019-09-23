|
|
Leon Stegemoeller
Sagerton - Leon StegemoellerSagertonTXLeon Stegemoeller 87, of Sagerton passed away Friday, September 20, 2019. Visitation will be Monday 6-8 p.m. in Stamford at Kinney-Underwood Funeral Home. Services will be held Tuesday 10:00 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Abilene, Texas with burial to follow in Old Glory Cemetery. Family request memorials to be given to the Lutheran Hour, Our Savior Lutheran Church or Church or .
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 23, 2019