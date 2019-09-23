Services
Kinney-Underwood Funeral Home
210 S Ferguson St
Stamford, TX 79553
(325) 773-3311
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Savior Lutheran Church
Abilene, TX
View Map
Leon Stegemoeller Obituary
Leon Stegemoeller

Sagerton - Leon StegemoellerSagertonTXLeon Stegemoeller 87, of Sagerton passed away Friday, September 20, 2019. Visitation will be Monday 6-8 p.m. in Stamford at Kinney-Underwood Funeral Home. Services will be held Tuesday 10:00 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Abilene, Texas with burial to follow in Old Glory Cemetery. Family request memorials to be given to the Lutheran Hour, Our Savior Lutheran Church or Church or .
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 23, 2019
