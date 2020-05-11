|
Leonna Adkins
Abilene - Leonna Kay Adkins went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 8, 2020, at the age of 66.
She was born May 30, 1953 in Amarillo to Forrest "Sonny" Burleson and Katie J. Swafford Dunn. She graduated from Baird High School, a member of the class of 1971. She was a hairdresser and salon owner for over 40 years. Leonna married Johnny D. Adkins on June 6, 1983, and would have celebrated 37 years of marriage next month.
Leonna and Johnny were involved in chuckwagon cooking, and, as the JL Cattle Company, were the host wagon for the Western Heritage Classic starting in 2009. They were recipients of the Academy of Western Artists Garnet Brooks Chuckwagon of the Year in 2014.
She received numerous other awards over the years, including the Lone Star Artist Award of 1981; the 2015 Texas DPS CID Retired Officers Special Rangers Award for appreciation for support over the years; and the 2015 Community Builders Award from the Baird Lodge. She supported the Callahan County Nutrition Project from 2001 to 2015.
She is survived by her husband, Johnny; son John Adkins and wife Melanie of Baird; daughter Christy Burke and husband Ramey of McKinney; grandchildren Austin Adkins of Baird and Lilly Burke of McKinney; her father, Forrest "Sonny" Burleson of Baird; mother Katie J. Dunn of Baird; one sister, tk Jenkins of Baird; one brother, Jeff Burleson of Baird; two nieces, Kathleen Jenkins of Dallas and Hailey Watson of Abilene; mother-in-lawFrieda Fly of Baird; and many cousins.
The family is planning a memorial service, with the date to be announced.
The family suggests donations in Leonna's name to Callahan County Nutrition Project or the Taylor County Expo Center.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 11 to May 12, 2020