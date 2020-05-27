|
Les Richards
Abilene - Les D. Richards, Dad, Brother, CPA, and Friend to many, left us Friday evening. He passed peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones. A graveside memorial service will be held 10:00 AM, Friday, May 29, 2020 at Elmwood Memorial Park, 5750 Hwy 277 South.
Les was a lifelong resident of Abilene Texas, memories of him abound in the area. Les took pride in his work, and also took pride in calling most of his clients his friends. When he wasn't working, he was out making new friends, or reminiscing with old ones.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Vondean Richards.
Les is survived by his son, Jim Richards, his brothers, Billy Richards, and Don Richards; his stepchildren, Erin Scheetz, and Wesley Cox; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family through the obituary link at www.elmwoodfuneral.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 27 to May 28, 2020