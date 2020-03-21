|
Leslie F. Wootan
Sweetwater - Lesley Franklin Wootan died in Abilene, TX on March 20, 2020. He was 75 years old and was surrounded by his wife and kids at the time of his passing. Les was born on October 12th,1944 in Jayton, TX to his parents John and Alice Wootan. He was married to Mary Celeste McClellan in 1965. He was a partner in a successful CPA firm, Riggs & Wootan, in Sweetwater where he also made his home with Mary for 48 years. Les is survived by his wife, Mary Celeste Wootan; his son, Billy Wootan of Lubbock; his daughter and son-in-law, Mary Ann and Jason Davis of Highlands Ranch, CO; his four grandchildren, Madeline Wootan, Cassidy, Ella and Zach Davis; and his sister Doris Wootan of Brownwood. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Carolyn Wootan.
Les will be buried in a private ceremony at 1:45 P.M. Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Highland Memorial Cemetery in Stamford, TX under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, the burial will be preceded by a private memorial service at 10:30 A.M. at First United Methodist Church in Sweetwater with Rev. Ryan Strebeck officiating. The service can be watched on their Facebook page for any who would like to view it. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020