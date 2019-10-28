|
Lester Lee Kirby
Abilene - Lester Lee Kirby, 72, of Abilene passed away peacefully on Oct. 27, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Fri. Nov. 1, 2019 at 10:00 AM in the chapel of Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home 5701 Hwy. 277 S. Abilene, TX 79606. Burial to follow in Elmwood Memorial Park. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 6-8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Lester was raised in Abilene by the late John A. and Emma V. (Leach) Kirby whom he loved dearly. He attended Wylie High School. Lester was a proud patriot and joined the United States Navy Seabees. He married the love of his life Evelyn on Feb. 4, 1967. Together they raised their family in Abilene. Lester was a Christian and held firm to his values of God and country. He was a Master Acoustics Carpenter for Harris Acoustics. Having an unbeatable work ethic he took his job and projects seriously and always completed them with excellence. He was also a member of A.A.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Shirley.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn S. Kirby, sons, Steven L. Kirby (Amy Irwin), John P. Kirby (Lucy), and his daughter, Jena Brooks (Michael); brother, Eddie Kirby (Sandy); 6 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren, and a host of living friends and coworkers.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019