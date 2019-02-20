|
Lester Pribble
Buffalo Gap, TX
Lester R. Pribble, 85, of Buffalo Gap, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019 in Abilene.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene with Jim Hargrove, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
Lester was born on January 5, 1934 in Burkburnett, Texas to the late Willie and Lessie (Henderson) Pribble. He and Shirley McCarthy were married on November 13, 1957 in Frederick, Oklahoma. He served in the US Army. Lester was a carpenter for 38 years in San Jose, California.He was a member of the Carpenter's Union and the Big Country Iris and Daylily Society. Lester and Shirley moved to Buffalo Gap in 1997 from San Jose.
Lester was preceded in death by two brothers, Travis Potts and Lloyd Potts and three sisters, Sis Schultz, Dorothy Ensey and Dorris Cados.
Survivors include his wife Shirley Jean of Buffalo Gap; two sons, Rick Pribble and Kevin Pribble both of Buffalo Gap; one sister, Vela Bedford of Burkburnett, Texas.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials may be made to the North Central Texas Chapter, 301 So Pioneer Drive, Suite 105, Abilene, Texas 79605.
The family of Lester Pribble wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Interim Healthcare Hospice, his caregiver Ray Holiday with Home Instead and the staff of unit four at Windcrest Health and Rehabilitation.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Feb. 20, 2019