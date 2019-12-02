|
Lila Irene Smith
Lila Irene Smith, age 97, passed from this life on Sunday, December 1, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in the Elliott Hamil Funeral Home Chapel, 5701 US Hwy 277 S. Arrangements are under the direction of Elliott Hamil Funeral Home.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from noon to 5 PM at Elliott Hamil Funeral Home.
Lila was born on May 10, 1922 in Ballinger, Texas to Clarence and Fannie (Fry) Kelly. A caring and fun-loving person, she enjoyed camping, playing games, exercise class, Bunco and Bingo. She also enjoyed spending time with others at the Rose Park Senior Center, where she cherished the friendships she made there. She was also a Good Sam member and had many friends she spent time with there. A Christian woman, she was a charter member of Elmcrest Baptist Church where she was active and faithful.
Pallbearers at her service will be Greg Smith, Bubba, Dustin and Jay VanZandt, Walter Pounds and Carl Scott.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Milton Smith, son Malcolm Smith, and daughter-in-law Glenda Smith.
Left to cherish her memory are one son, Tommy Smith of Granbury, TX; one daughter, Becky VanZandt and husband Tim of Eula, TX; one daughter-in-law, Pam Smith of Mesquite, TX; fourteen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Ferral, Hendrick Hospice Care, Dr. McKnight, Mesa Springs Health Care and in previous years to Encompass Home Health/Physical Therapy, Dr. Randell, Dr. Voelter, Dr. Britten and Dr. Wheat.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elmcrest Baptist Church, 517 N Pioneer Dr., Abilene, TX 79603, or Hendrick Hospice Care, 1651 Pine St., Abilene, TX 79601, or to Rose Park Senior Center, 2625 S. 7th St., Abilene, TX 79605.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019