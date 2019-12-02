Services
Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home
5701 Highway 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 698-2200
Viewing
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home
5701 Highway 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home
5701 Highway 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lila Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lila Irene Smith


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lila Irene Smith Obituary
Lila Irene Smith

Lila Irene Smith, age 97, passed from this life on Sunday, December 1, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in the Elliott Hamil Funeral Home Chapel, 5701 US Hwy 277 S. Arrangements are under the direction of Elliott Hamil Funeral Home.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from noon to 5 PM at Elliott Hamil Funeral Home.

Lila was born on May 10, 1922 in Ballinger, Texas to Clarence and Fannie (Fry) Kelly. A caring and fun-loving person, she enjoyed camping, playing games, exercise class, Bunco and Bingo. She also enjoyed spending time with others at the Rose Park Senior Center, where she cherished the friendships she made there. She was also a Good Sam member and had many friends she spent time with there. A Christian woman, she was a charter member of Elmcrest Baptist Church where she was active and faithful.

Pallbearers at her service will be Greg Smith, Bubba, Dustin and Jay VanZandt, Walter Pounds and Carl Scott.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Milton Smith, son Malcolm Smith, and daughter-in-law Glenda Smith.

Left to cherish her memory are one son, Tommy Smith of Granbury, TX; one daughter, Becky VanZandt and husband Tim of Eula, TX; one daughter-in-law, Pam Smith of Mesquite, TX; fourteen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Ferral, Hendrick Hospice Care, Dr. McKnight, Mesa Springs Health Care and in previous years to Encompass Home Health/Physical Therapy, Dr. Randell, Dr. Voelter, Dr. Britten and Dr. Wheat.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elmcrest Baptist Church, 517 N Pioneer Dr., Abilene, TX 79603, or Hendrick Hospice Care, 1651 Pine St., Abilene, TX 79601, or to Rose Park Senior Center, 2625 S. 7th St., Abilene, TX 79605.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lila's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -