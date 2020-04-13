|
Lila Robertson
Abilene - Lila Lee Robertson was born on May 5, 1928 to George Ira Fails and Glenn Inez (Harris) Fails in Wellington Texas. She passed away peacefully on April 9, 2020 at the age of 91 and is now in the loving presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Lila was an active member of the Wylie Baptist Church until her failing health kept her homebound. She was Activities Director or the P.E.P. Club among many other areas of service in the church. Lila also served as the Executive Director of the West Texas Chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Society. In this capacity she traveled around the Abilene area and adjoining counties checking on patients and meeting their needs, providing needed equipment and fund raising for nine years. Lila was very active in the Abilene Woman's Bowling Association for many years, holding various offices during that time.
Lila was preceded in death by her husband Edwin B. Robertson Jr. and her son Barry Robertson.
Lila is survived by her daughters Patricia Seres (Robert) of Las Vegas Nevada, and Susan Fisher (Eric) of Abilene Texas. Lila will be lovingly remembered by five grandchildren, Kimberly (Seres) Szalai (Terry), Joy (Seres) Kilmurray (Sean), Chris Heck (Anne), Cole Heck (Crystal), and Taylor Tarr. In addition she is survived by six great grandchildren, Selah, Haylen, Hollis, McKinley, Mason and Miles. She is also survived by niece Gail (Bavousett) Matthews and nephew Steven Lance Bavousett (Karen).
The family would like to thank the staff of Wisteria Place and Hendrick Hospice for the wonderful care given to our mother, Lila.
A Celebration of Life will be decided and held at a later date.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020