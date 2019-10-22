|
|
Lillian Earle Powers
Lillian Earle Powers, 87, died Oct. 15, 2019, at an area nursing home. Funeral services are planned Saturday, Oct. 26, at 10 a.m. at Hillcrest Church of Christ in Abilene. A private inurnment is planned at a later time at the Texas Veterans Cemetery.
Powers was born June 28, 1932, in Dallas, Texas, to Earl Byron and Henrietta (Duke) Rogers, the oldest of three children. A brother, Richard Oram was born four years later and another brother, Eddie Hudson was born twelve years later.
Lil grew up in Dallas and graduated in 1949 from Sunset High School where Billy Ray Powers was a fellow student. The two met on a blind date and married a few years later on Aug. 30, 1952.
After high school, Lil briefly attended Abilene Christian College, but when her father died of a heart attack she had to leave ACC and go to work. Her father had attended ACC and with Lil's encouragement all three of her children were ACU graduates. Four grandsons and a granddaughter also went to ACU.
Lil's mother was a professional seamstress who had made alterations for Mary Kay of Mary Kay Cosmetics, costumes for Ice Capades at Adolphus Hotel, and costumes for Six Flags Over Texas.
Lil had helped her mother and became an accomplished seamstress in her own right. She later worked at Ling-Temco-Vought in Grand Prairie while Billy Ray attended University of Texas at Arlington.
Bill joined the Navy on July 18, 1951. After flight school in Pensacola he was assigned to Key West and took his new wife with him. Being honorably discharged in June 1953, the couple moved to College Station where Bill enrolled in the architectural construction program in the College of Engineering.
The Powers doubled the size of their family with the birth of twins Stephen and Stewart and lived with their babies in the married student barracks until graduation in 1958. A baby sister, Gail, born seven years later in Irving would complete the family. After the twins were born, she never worked outside her home until her sons were juniors in high school when she took a job at Lawson Brothers in Midlothian to help save for the boys' college.
The Powers relocated seven times during Bill's 20-year career with Mobil Oil, eventually settling in Midlothian where they continued a lifelong commitment of active service in congregations of the Church of Christ. In retirement, the Powers became full-time RV enthusiasts. With the encouragement of Lil's brother, Richard, they eventually settled in Lubbock where they helped in the External Division of Sunset International Bible Institute (SIBI). They traveled around the country assisting congregations with their SIBI satellite school. After 10+ years, they 'retired'
again.
Over more than six decades Lil and Billy Ray reared three children, lived in three states, and served churches around the country where they lived or traveled with beloved friends and fellow RV enthusiasts. They moved to Abilene in 2011 to be closer to children and grandchildren whom they loved dearly.
Lil was preceded in death by Billy Ray in 2017, her parents, a brother (Richard Rogers), her sister-in-law's husband Lloyd G. Tuttle, and Stephen's first wife, Myrna McCreary Powers. She is survived by three children and their families: Stephen and his wife Joy of Abilene, Stewart and his wife Jill of Waxahachie, and Gail Powers Crain and her husband Terry of Abilene. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Bradley Powers and his wife Kristin of Sacshe, Scott Powers and his wife Ashley of Sugar Land, Trent Powers of Dallas, Geoffrey Powers of Waxahachie, Whitney Powers of Waxahachie, Seth Crain of San Antonio, Parker Crain of Abilene, and one great grandson Caden James Powers of Sacshe.
She is also survived by a brother Eddie Hudson Rogers and his wife Mary Sue of Hurst, and a sister-in-law Helen Marie Tuttle of Cockrell Hill.
The family welcomes memorial gifts in honor of Lillian Earle to Sunset International Bible Institute, 3723 34th Street, Lubbock, Texas 79410
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2019