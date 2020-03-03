|
|
Lillian Williams
Abilene - Lillian Williams of Abilene passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Funeral Services will be held Friday March 6, 2020 at 1pm at Holiday Hills Baptist Church. Visitation will be held at Thursday March 5, 2020 from 6-8pm in North's Memorial Chapel.
Lillian was born February 23, 1920 in Madisonville, TX to Jessie Cotton and Joanna Malone . Lillian received her primary education from Madisonville TX schools. Mrs. Williams attended Holiday Hills Baptist Church. In her spare time she loved to sow, read, and care for people as a care nurse. Lillian had a very special name as the "Cool Cup Weemama"
Lillian was preceded in death by Husband; Emmette Williams Sr., sons; Jessie Williams, Emmette Williams Jr. , Milan Williams Sr., Donald Williams, two daughters; Ida Bell Williams, and Beatrice McDow, grandchild; Rodney Williams, and Rita McDow.
Left to cherish her memories are: daughters, Lillian Nell Tates of Baltimore MD, Thelma Webber of Abilene TX, Carla Elamin of Abilene TX, and Altus Williams of Grand Prairie TX, a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Online Condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020